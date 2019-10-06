Travel

Quick City Guides

Live your own love story in Mantua, Italy, with this handy guide

Romeo's city of exile has all the romantic art, architecture and history of Italy with none of the crowds, writes Tim Jepson

06 October 2019 - 12:00 By Tim Jepson

GO NOW

Mantua is that rarest of things - a sublime Italian city that is still untroubled by crowds. Why is hard to know, for the ruling House of Gonzaga from 1328 to 1707 and their rich court attracted painters, sculptors and architects who left treasures that are the equal, and - in the case of the Gonzagas' palace, the 500-room Palazzo Ducale, and its Mantegna frescoes - often the superior of anything in more celebrated cities...

