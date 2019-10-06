Quick City Guides
Live your own love story in Mantua, Italy, with this handy guide
Romeo's city of exile has all the romantic art, architecture and history of Italy with none of the crowds, writes Tim Jepson
GO NOW
Mantua is that rarest of things - a sublime Italian city that is still untroubled by crowds. Why is hard to know, for the ruling House of Gonzaga from 1328 to 1707 and their rich court attracted painters, sculptors and architects who left treasures that are the equal, and - in the case of the Gonzagas' palace, the 500-room Palazzo Ducale, and its Mantegna frescoes - often the superior of anything in more celebrated cities...
