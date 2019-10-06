The Extra Mile

Seniors on safari: how to see the Maasai Mara when you've got mobility issues

Tips to help you plan your trip to Kenya's legendary reserve

Q. My parents and I would like to visit Kenya to experience the wildlife. They are 83 and 86 years old and not very mobile, which makes it a little complicated. My dad walks very slowly and uses a wheelchair in airports. It seems Maasai Mara is the biggest and best equipped reserve in Kenya. Do you have any other recommendations? Is there a travel agent that offers individual/group tours to the area, or does one put together a trip oneself using the internet? - Pierre Nel



A. Kenya in fact has more than 40 game reserves but the 1,510km square kilometre Maasai Mara is by far the most popular, celebrated for its cheetah, leopard, lion, and elephant and, of course, the Great Migration of wildebeest and other creatures every July...