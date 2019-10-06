Accidental Tourist
'Sorry no Ingleesh' is the one phrase everyone in the Balkans seems to know
Where are all the English speakers when you need them? asks a frustrated (and lost) Cliff Buchler
06 October 2019 - 00:00
At no stage in our "Best of the Balkans" planning sessions with our travel agent had the question of language arisen. All other aspects were well covered, including the geographical characteristics of each country and their history; along with what food and drink were typical of the region and what it should cost.
Even our friends who raved about places like Prague, Vienna, Zagreb, Montenegro, Herzegovina and Split never once hinted that communication was a major problem...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.