Travel

Accidental Tourist

'Sorry no Ingleesh' is the one phrase everyone in the Balkans seems to know

Where are all the English speakers when you need them? asks a frustrated (and lost) Cliff Buchler

06 October 2019 - 00:00 By cliff buchler

At no stage in our "Best of the Balkans" planning sessions with our travel agent had the question of language arisen. All other aspects were well covered, including the geographical characteristics of each country and their history; along with what food and drink were typical of the region and what it should cost.

Even our friends who raved about places like Prague, Vienna, Zagreb, Montenegro, Herzegovina and Split never once hinted that communication was a major problem...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Have you 'herd' about the gift Ramaphosa gave the royals? Lifestyle
  2. Meghan Markle's best & worst fashion moments from her royal tour of SA The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. 'So nice to have you here': Ramaphosa to royal couple after they get lost Lifestyle
  4. The Thuli Madonsela rose 'thrives despite stress' - just like its namesake Home & Gardening
  5. Raise your glass to the Jozi bar declared one of the world's best Food

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X