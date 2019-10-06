Accidental Tourist

'Sorry no Ingleesh' is the one phrase everyone in the Balkans seems to know

Where are all the English speakers when you need them? asks a frustrated (and lost) Cliff Buchler

At no stage in our "Best of the Balkans" planning sessions with our travel agent had the question of language arisen. All other aspects were well covered, including the geographical characteristics of each country and their history; along with what food and drink were typical of the region and what it should cost.



Even our friends who raved about places like Prague, Vienna, Zagreb, Montenegro, Herzegovina and Split never once hinted that communication was a major problem...