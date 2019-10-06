WATCH | Spot the odd one out: polka-dotted baby zebra snapped in Kenya
This zebra foal's unique looks are the result of a rare genetic mutation
06 October 2019 - 12:00
Say hello to Tira, a zebra foal recently spotted (sorry) by guide Antony Tira in Kenya's Masaai Mara Reserve and photographed by Frank Liu.
According to National Geographic (https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/2019/09/zebra-pseudo-melanism-kenya-masai/), the little guy (or girl, nobody knows) has a rare genetic mutation called pseudomelanism, which presents as an abnormal stripe pattern...
