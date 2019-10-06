Local travel

What to do on a weekend break in charming Montagu

This Western Cape village, close to Cape Town, boasts a delightful art-deco hotel, delicious eateries and fascinating museums

Published in 1970, TV Bulpin's seminal Discovering Southern Africa described Montagu as "graced with several Cape-Dutch style buildings, a museum and the hot springs".



It goes on to say that "Lovers' Walk between Montagu and the hot springs ... is a pleasant, easy stroll, especially at sunset when the birds are tucking themselves into bed with a last twitter as some hen nags her mate for coming in a trifle late."..