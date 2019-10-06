Travel

Local travel

What to do on a weekend break in charming Montagu

This Western Cape village, close to Cape Town, boasts a delightful art-deco hotel, delicious eateries and fascinating museums

06 October 2019 - 12:00 By Ilse Zietsman

Published in 1970, TV Bulpin's seminal Discovering Southern Africa described Montagu as "graced with several Cape-Dutch style buildings, a museum and the hot springs".

It goes on to say that "Lovers' Walk between Montagu and the hot springs ... is a pleasant, easy stroll, especially at sunset when the birds are tucking themselves into bed with a last twitter as some hen nags her mate for coming in a trifle late."..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Have you 'herd' about the gift Ramaphosa gave the royals? Lifestyle
  2. Meghan Markle's best & worst fashion moments from her royal tour of SA The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. 'So nice to have you here': Ramaphosa to royal couple after they get lost Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Serena Williams uses her husband as wig stand Lifestyle
  5. The Thuli Madonsela rose 'thrives despite stress' - just like its namesake Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X