WATCH | You've got to be joking? Kruger Park tourist gets out of car to film lions

A video of a tourist getting out of his car to get closer to a pride of lions in the Kruger National Park has gone viral.

In it, the man can be seen snapping pictures of the deadly predators which are in the road, with nothing to protect him.

The video was shared by Christos Kintis, who described the scene, saying: “At some point, a man steps out of his car and stands to take pictures of the animals.

“The person taking the video sounds shocked as she captures the dangerous act on camera.”

Kintis said in his post on YouTube that the incident happened near Orpen Rest Camp and was filmed by another tourist on October 1.

It is unclear when the video was taken. Visitors to the park are told not to get out of their vehicles because of the danger posed by wild animals.