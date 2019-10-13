Accidental Tourist

East Africa's crazy taxis make SA's seem tame in comparison

The 'boda boda' scooters and 'matatu' minibuses in Uganda and Kenya add a charming chaos to the streets, writes Gugulethu Khumalo

The landing at Entebbe International Airport was smooth. The airplane disgorged us onto the tarmac. Then we were out of the airport building proper. Now, how to get to my final destination, my aunt's house in a suburb of Kampala? That's when the culture shock kicks in.



While I had the luxury of being fetched by my aunt in her sedan, most of the other passengers had to make do with boda bodas. For the uninitiated, boda bodas are tiny scooters, the most common mode of transport in Uganda...