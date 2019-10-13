Technology

Google Lens: a brilliant app every tech-loving traveller should try

Google offers a host of apps that'll make exploring the world easier, but Lens is the standout star, writes Claire Keeton

To identify the spices on a counter in the Kokkedoor Cooking Studio, I pointed my phone at them, with the Google Lens app open.



Images and information flashed on the screen. Of course, if you need a machine to tell you which spice is which, you probably shouldn't be taking part in a MasterChef-style competition like I was in Cape Town...