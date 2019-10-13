Travel

My Travelling Life

Lauren Beukes is drawn to tourist attractions that are as strange as her novels

'The Shining Girls' author recommends finding the hidden 'strangenesses' in the places you go - and has the perfect tool to do it

13 October 2019 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith

The most remote place I've ever been to is Antarctica. It had been a life-long dream and in March I tagged along with some academic friends who were going to a conference in Ushuaia, Argentina, and had arranged a trip to the peninsula. It was hella expensive - $9,000 (R136,200) to share a two-bedroom berth on a 100-passenger ship for nine days - but so worth every cent, every second. After two days roiling across the Drake Passage, I cried when I stepped out on deck to see this landscape of white mountains sunk into the coal-black sea with vivid slashes of blue ice.

The first holiday I remember as a child was going to Umngazi River Bungalows in the Eastern Cape, running wild round the grounds, golden beaches and wilderness, and Santa water-skiing across the lagoon to bring us our presents. It had its perils too. My dad stood on a scorpion fish and was deathly ill...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | You've got to be joking? Kruger Park tourist gets out of car to film ... Travel
  2. 5 fashion lessons to learn from Mihlali Ndamase The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Who wore it best: Keke Palmer vs Beyonce The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Pretoria restaurant has the world's best wine list Food
  5. 7 tourism wonders every South African should see at least once in their lives Travel

Latest Videos

CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
Ramaphosa on GBV, Eskom and xenophobia at NCOP
X