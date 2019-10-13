My Travelling Life
Lauren Beukes is drawn to tourist attractions that are as strange as her novels
'The Shining Girls' author recommends finding the hidden 'strangenesses' in the places you go - and has the perfect tool to do it
The most remote place I've ever been to is Antarctica. It had been a life-long dream and in March I tagged along with some academic friends who were going to a conference in Ushuaia, Argentina, and had arranged a trip to the peninsula. It was hella expensive - $9,000 (R136,200) to share a two-bedroom berth on a 100-passenger ship for nine days - but so worth every cent, every second. After two days roiling across the Drake Passage, I cried when I stepped out on deck to see this landscape of white mountains sunk into the coal-black sea with vivid slashes of blue ice.
The first holiday I remember as a child was going to Umngazi River Bungalows in the Eastern Cape, running wild round the grounds, golden beaches and wilderness, and Santa water-skiing across the lagoon to bring us our presents. It had its perils too. My dad stood on a scorpion fish and was deathly ill...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.