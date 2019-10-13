Local Getaway

Plettenberg Bay offers a tempting mix of adventure & indulgence

After hiking in the Robberg Nature Reserve, supping on the Keurbooms River, and sleeping in the wondrous Sky Villa Boutique Hotel, Sanet Oberholzer sees why 'Plett' is one of SA's most beloved holiday towns

They say you have to try before you know. In my case, I knew I would fall in to the river before I even got onto my stand-up paddle (sup) board. Once you relinquish the sides of the boat, it requires a delicate balance of confidence and core strength to keep upright and paddle onto the water. In my case, no amount of advice in the form of "look straight ahead" and "extend your left arm" could help me as I felt the inevitable approaching and gave in to the impending fall.



As I surfaced, the first thought in my head was to placate the pitying stares and questions of "Are you OK?" from the snugly dry onlookers on the boat. "I. Am. OK." Falling into the Keurbooms River in the middle of winter does, of course, have the tendency to knock the air straight out of your lungs...