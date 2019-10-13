Should you stop flying? The truth about travel & climate change

With concepts like flight-shaming and overtourism, travel is becoming a dirty word among eco-campaigners. But can you satisfy your wanderlust and still protect the planet? Yes, says Allison Foat

There's a moral dilemma at the heart of globe-trotting: you want to explore the world but by travelling, you end up increasing your carbon footprint and harming the very thing that you love.



There's no question that travel is enriching, perspective-shifting and liberating and that it presents unparalleled opportunities to engage with and appreciate different societies and cultures. But the tourism industry has come under scrutiny for its high carbon footprint, which is negatively affecting the very urban and natural environments we so long to discover...