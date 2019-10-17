Travel

WATCH | Tiger brothers fight over tigress

17 October 2019 - 10:28 By timeslive
Two tiger brothers were caught on camera in Ranthambore National Park in India fighting over a female tiger.
Image: Parveen Kaswan / Twitter

Two tiger brothers got into an intense fight over a tigress in the Ranthambore National Park in India.

The video was shared to Twitter by Indian Forest Service Officer Parveen Kaswan.

Hindustan Times reports the video shows two tigers pouncing on each other and engaging in a fight, while a third looks on.

Kaswan tweeted, “That is how a fight between #tigers looks like. Brutal and violent. They are territorial animals & protect their sphere. Here two brothers from #Ranthambore are fighting as forwarded. (T57, T58).

In a follow-up tweet he wrote, “As many are asking about the results. T57 won. Nobody is seriously injured. It was for the tigress T39. Which can be seen there in the video.”

