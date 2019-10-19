IN PICS | You can check into Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse for R887 a night

Did you dream of sleeping in your Barbie doll's dreamhouse as a child? Airbnb's on it.

To believe your eyes, you'll have to head to California, where a house decorated according to the Barbie universe will be offered for rental at the end of the month.

Barbie, who celebrates her 60th birthday this year, is Airbnb's new prestige host. On the rental page for the house, it's indeed the face of the iconic doll appearing in the profile.

A new arrival on the platform, the plastic supermodel is offering her fans the chance to inhabit the Malibu, California property around which the world of Mattel's toy has grown over the years.