Travel

IN PICS | You can check into Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse for R887 a night

19 October 2019 - 00:00 By AFP Relaxnews
The patio of Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse boasts jaw-dropping ocean views.
The patio of Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse boasts jaw-dropping ocean views.
Image: Airbnb

Did you dream of sleeping in your Barbie doll's dreamhouse as a child? Airbnb's on it.

To believe your eyes, you'll have to head to California, where a house decorated according to the Barbie universe will be offered for rental at the end of the month.

Barbie, who celebrates her 60th birthday this year, is Airbnb's new prestige host. On the rental page for the house, it's indeed the face of the iconic doll appearing in the profile.

A new arrival on the platform, the plastic supermodel is offering her fans the chance to inhabit the Malibu, California property around which the world of Mattel's toy has grown over the years.

Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse has several stories and sleeps four.
Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse has several stories and sleeps four.
Image: Airbnb
Barbie clearly likes to entertain lots of friends around the pool.
Barbie clearly likes to entertain lots of friends around the pool.
Image: Airbnb

The house naturally has several floors. An infinity swimming pool offering views of the Pacific Ocean is well-accessorised with a pink and white life preserver ring and those all-important sun loungers.

The bright-and-pastel colour palette is maintained in every corner of the house, from the couch cushions to the shag rug in the office.

Do you think Barbie keeps her fridge well stocked?
Do you think Barbie keeps her fridge well stocked?
Image: Airbnb
Check out the mood board in Barbie's home office.
Check out the mood board in Barbie's home office.
Image: Airbnb
From crafting to painting, there's no shortage of things to do in Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse.
From crafting to painting, there's no shortage of things to do in Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse.
Image: Airbnb

Several rooms are available for use, including a fully-equipped kitchen, a home cinema, a meditation terrace and a sport deck.

The house sleeps four people, with bedrooms and bathrooms for two couples.

Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse boasts two beautiful bedrooms.
Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse boasts two beautiful bedrooms.
Image: Airbnb
Touches of Barbie's signature colour - pink - abound in every space.
Touches of Barbie's signature colour - pink - abound in every space.
Image: Airbnb
The clothes in the dressing room gives clues as to the many different careers Barbie's had over the years.
The clothes in the dressing room gives clues as to the many different careers Barbie's had over the years.
Image: Airbnb

The rental costs $60 (about R887) a night. The reservation will become available at 8pm on October 23 and is only available for two nights, from October 27 to 29, at airbnb.com.

The reservation also includes a meeting with hairstylist Jen Atkins and a makeover.

Other experiences associated with the various careers that Barbie has had in her lifetime are available to further enhance this colourful weekend. Guests are invited to learn fencing and cooking, among other activities.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Got R1.4m to splash on a hotel suite? 9 ways to holiday like the super rich

Scientists agree that money spent on memorable experiences — like travel — is money well spent. And how do the world’s most extravagantly wealthy ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Money to burn? Book a room in Cape Town on Airbnb Luxe for up to R130k a night

If you have R130,000 in your bank account, you can spend it on a plush Cape Town boutique hotel - but it will get you just one night.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Barbie turns 60: milestones in the popular toy's history

Here are a few key dates in the 'life' of Barbie, the iconic doll that celebrates her 60th birthday today
Lifestyle
7 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tiger brothers fight over tigress Travel
  2. WATCH | Crocodile attacks leopard trying to steal its food Travel
  3. Best & worst dressed celebs on the Feather Awards' pink carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. WATCH | Take your first look at Kanye West’s much-hyped film, 'Jesus is King' Lifestyle
  5. It's official! Prince Harry confirms baby Archie has red hair too - 'you can ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MP's grill David Mabuza
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X