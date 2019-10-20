Travel Tips
7 passport hacks for stress-free travel
Your passport is your golden ticket to the world. Here's how to keep it that way
20 October 2019 - 00:00
1. VALIDITY
Make sure your passport is valid for six months after the date you'll get home before you apply for visas - most embassies and consulates will say "no" if your passport is about to expire...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.