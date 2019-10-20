Accidental Tourist

Fellow tourists can be as fascinating as the foreign landscapes - if not more

Jill Jacques discovers that people watching is one the hidden perks of group tours

There are people who look down their noses at travellers opting for an organised tour. In fact, we were taken to all the "must-sees" or could choose to explore on our own. But what we really ended up enjoying was the other passengers. We humans are a weird bunch.



On the first day, Juanita, our tour guide, stands at the door smiling cheerfully into perpetuity. She ticks off our names and we're off...