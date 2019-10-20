24 Hours In ...

Let's do the Charleston: a quick guide to the best of this historic US city

This charismatic city in the American South is where the Civil War began. Chris Leadbeater has tips on its best eating, sleeping, shopping and more

GO NOW



Charleston (https://www.charlestoncvb.com/), founded as an English settlement in 1670, is alive with history, and an essential part of any trip to the American South (https://discoversouthcarolina.com/). Famously, it's where the first bullets of the US Civil War were fired in 1861, and is a feasible stop for road trips that also take in neighbouring Georgia and North Carolina. But there is much reason to linger too...