Travel

The Tiwi Islands are a secret window into Australia's (almost) lost world

Some of the best-preserved Aboriginal traditions are to found on this little-known archipelago north of Darwin, writes Phoebe Smith

20 October 2019 - 00:00 By Phoebe Smith

White smoke plumed into the air so thick I could no longer see beyond it, while the rhythmic sound of clap sticks struck like a heartbeat. The scent of burning eucalyptus leaves filled my nose, while the humid air felt damp against my skin.

As the vapour began to dissipate, I could see my guide Thaddeus's outline begin to appear like a spectre. He beckoned me to walk through the vapour and I stood to face him, his skin painted with lines of red, ochre and white...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tiger brothers fight over tigress Travel
  2. WATCH | 'We don't really know what it is': zoo adopts alien-like creature Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Crocodile attacks leopard trying to steal its food Travel
  4. Best & worst dressed celebs on the Feather Awards' pink carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. WATCH | Take your first look at Kanye West’s much-hyped film, 'Jesus is King' Lifestyle

Latest Videos

VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MP's grill David Mabuza
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X