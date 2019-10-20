Opinion

The tribe has opened for business, but is 'cultural tourism' ethically okay?

It’s a blurry line, but visiting and voyeurism don't have to go hand in hand

What is the point of travelling? Why spend clumps of money and time flying to different parts of the world? Corny Instagram captions will tell you it has something to do with broadening your horizons, but I suspect the truth is far less Mark Twain than that.



We humans are easily bored, and a quirk in our brains does drive us to seek out the new, strange and different. There is nothing inherently wrong with that but, where travel is concerned, one of the lines between right and wrong seems to have been blurrily drawn between tourism and voyeurism...