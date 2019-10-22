Seeing double at Nigeria's annual twin festival

The sign greeting visitors at the entrance of Igbo-Ora in southwest Nigeria welcomes people to a place unlike anywhere on the planet: "Twins Capital of the World".

The rather sleepy-looking town boasts of having the highest concentration of multiple births of any place on the globe.

To celebrate its self-proclaimed title the town hosts an annual event — the Igbo-Ora World Twins Festival — now in its second year, that draws hundreds of sets of twins from around the country.

Donning different traditional clothes and costumes, the twins — male and female, old, young and even newborns — sang and danced at the latest edition this weekend to the appreciation of an admiring audience.

"We feel elated that we are being honoured today," Kehinde Durowoju, a 40-year-old twin, said as he hugged his identical brother Taiwo.

"With this event, the whole world will better appreciate the importance of Ibeji (twins) as special children and gifts from God."

Around them, twins moved in procession to show off their colourful outfits as magic displays and masquerades also entertained the crowds.

'TWINS TOURISM'

Population experts say the Yoruba-speaking southwest has one of the highest twinning rates in Nigeria.

Statistics are difficult to come by, but a study by British gynaecologist Patrick Nylander, between 1972 and 1982, recorded an average of 45 to 50 sets of twins per 1,000 live births in the region.

That compares to a twin birth rate of 33 per every 1,000 births in the United States, according to the National Centre for Health Statistics.

Igbo-Ora is the epicentre of the phenomenon in the West African country.

Residents in the town, some 100 kilometres north of Nigeria's biggest city Lagos, say that almost every family has some twins.