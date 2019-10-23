Make your rands go further: 10 global holiday spots that offer great value for money
An "often-overlooked" region of Indonesia and our very own Cape Winelands are among the 10 best-value destinations to visit next year, say Lonely Planet's travel experts.
East Nusa Tenggara - a cluster of Indonesian islands boasting glorious beaches and great diving - tops the travel guide's list of budget-friendly hot spots for 2020.
Besides being pocket-friendly, this Asian destination was praised for being peaceful. "In places you'll still feel like a pioneer, and you'll certainly notice fewer crowds than on Bali, Lombok and the Gili Islands," reads the Lonely Planet website:
After East Nusa Tenggara, Budapest in Hungary, and Madhya Pradesh, India, round out the top three spots.
The latter is a must for big cat enthusiasts who've long wanted to see a tiger in the flesh. Happily for those travelling on the rand, the Lonely Planet maintains that "wildlife-spotting excursions [in Madhya Pradesh] come with a far lower cost than in Africa".
The travel guide also lauded SA for its amazing wildlife tourism, but pointed out that our country offers many other treasures for thrifty travellers, including the Cape Winelands, which featured at number 8 on the list.
The website reads, "You won't find elephants snuffling round the vineyards [in the Cape], but you will find inexpensive tasting tours followed by lazy lunches serving world-class food alongside delicious local wines.
"If you care to stretch your wallet a little further when staying the night you can sleep it all off in high-end guesthouses and B&Bs that would cost a lot more elsewhere."
Here are the top 10 best-value destinations to visit in 2020, according to Lonely Planet:
- East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia
- Budapest, Hungary
- Madhya Pradesh, India
- Buffalo, New York, US
- Azerbaijan
- Serbia
- Tunisia
- Cape Winelands, SA
- Athens, Greece
- Zanzibar, Tanzania
• The Lonely Planet's annual 'Best in Travel' lists also include the top 10 countries and cities to visit next year. Check out lonelyplanet.com/best-in-travel