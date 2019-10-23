Make your rands go further: 10 global holiday spots that offer great value for money

An "often-overlooked" region of Indonesia and our very own Cape Winelands are among the 10 best-value destinations to visit next year, say Lonely Planet's travel experts.

East Nusa Tenggara - a cluster of Indonesian islands boasting glorious beaches and great diving - tops the travel guide's list of budget-friendly hot spots for 2020.

Besides being pocket-friendly, this Asian destination was praised for being peaceful. "In places you'll still feel like a pioneer, and you'll certainly notice fewer crowds than on Bali, Lombok and the Gili Islands," reads the Lonely Planet website:

After East Nusa Tenggara, Budapest in Hungary, and Madhya Pradesh, India, round out the top three spots.

The latter is a must for big cat enthusiasts who've long wanted to see a tiger in the flesh. Happily for those travelling on the rand, the Lonely Planet maintains that "wildlife-spotting excursions [in Madhya Pradesh] come with a far lower cost than in Africa".