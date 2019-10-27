Home to the Fountain of Youth? 10 global spots where people live the longest

If wellness travel is your thing, get extra points by picking one of these destinations where life expectancy is highest

1. THE HUNZA VALLEY, PAKISTAN



Rates of illness are remarkably low in this beautiful region of Pakistan, and its residents often live to a ripe old age. This is attributed to their active lifestyle and healthy diet, with staples of chicken, apricots, and vegetables...