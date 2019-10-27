The Extra Mile

If fingerprint scanning fails, can you still get through the UK border check?

Our travel expert has the answer

Q. I am an RSA citizen with a valid RSA passport. I have a 10-year UK visa, which expires in November 2019. As my daughter and her two sons who are my only relations live in London, I spend approximately six weeks a year with them.



I am 79 years old and do not have identifiable fingerprints, as is fairly common with older people...