If fingerprint scanning fails, can you still get through the UK border check?
Our travel expert has the answer
27 October 2019 - 00:00
Q. I am an RSA citizen with a valid RSA passport. I have a 10-year UK visa, which expires in November 2019. As my daughter and her two sons who are my only relations live in London, I spend approximately six weeks a year with them.
I am 79 years old and do not have identifiable fingerprints, as is fairly common with older people...
