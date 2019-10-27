My Travelling Life

Kahn Morbee of the Parlotone's top travel tip? Don't fall asleep drunk on a bus

The musician shares his oddest travel experience and talks late check-ins, chill-outs and chafing

The nature of what I do means I'm constantly travelling. In terms of leisure, I sometimes try to extend our international tours by a little in order to do something touristy. I do a long family vacation once a year, with sporadic short breaks peppered throughout the year.



The most vivid aspects of my childhood-holiday memories are the sea, samoosas and

ice creams on the beach, sunburn and terrible swim-short chafing...