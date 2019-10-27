The Extra Mile

My SA passport has expired, can I use my foreign passport to travel instead?

Our travel expert has the answer

Q. I have a valid British passport and an expired South African passport. I intend travelling to the UK next year. Must I renew my South African passport to exit and enter SA or can I use my British passport? - Kevin Morgan



A. If you are a South African citizen and resident in the country, using your British passport to exit SA is illegal...