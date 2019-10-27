Virtual shoot-outs to full on spas: Dubai’s mega-malls are unreal

It's retail therapy ... but not as you know it, writes Sarah Hedley Hymers

I was standing on the ledge of a Dubai skyscraper, a gun in each hand, vertigo rising in my throat. Jaw tight, knuckles white, I pushed back against the cold metal structure, forcing myself not to look down at the traffic below. The fear was real - but thankfully the surroundings were not.



Half an hour earlier, I had been in the human maelstrom of The Dubai Mall, struggling to keep my head above thousands of shoppers pushing through the avenues like fleshy currents. I'd made a rookie mistake, entering between 5pm and 10pm, a fool bobbing in the day's heaviest footfall. I'm not good in crowds. Anti-social, my husband calls it...