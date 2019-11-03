Quick City Guide

24 hours in Sarajevo: history, shopping & style in ‘the Jerusalem of Europe’

Tourism is on the rise in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Here’s your guide to all its best sights, eats and hotels

Despite a troubled recent history, when it dominated news headlines for all the wrong reasons, Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, is a beautiful, resilient city, with a friendly, easy-going vibe and rich cultural offerings, including an acclaimed long-running film festival...