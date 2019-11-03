Quick City Guide
24 hours in Sarajevo: history, shopping & style in ‘the Jerusalem of Europe’
Tourism is on the rise in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Here’s your guide to all its best sights, eats and hotels
03 November 2019 - 00:00
GO NOW
Despite a troubled recent history, when it dominated news headlines for all the wrong reasons, Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, is a beautiful, resilient city, with a friendly, easy-going vibe and rich cultural offerings, including an acclaimed long-running film festival...
