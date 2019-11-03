HOTEL REVIEW | Home* Suite Hotel Bristol, Rosebank, Johannesburg
This new Rosebank address blends big-hotel facilities with the intimate touches of more homely offerings, says Sanet Oberholzer
03 November 2019 - 12:00
FIRST IMPRESSIONS
The contrast of yellow writing plastered against the hotel's outside wall and Joburg's purple jacarandas, in full bloom, is what first grabs my attention...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.