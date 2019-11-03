The Extra Mile

How to get around Spain by train

Our travel expert shares some handy tips

Q. I am planning to travel to Spain in December. Can you advise me on how to book my transfer by rail from city to city instead of using flights? — Fhiroza Nana



A. Spain has an excellent rail network which is run by the state operator RENFE (renfe.com (http://renfe.com/EN/viajeros/index.html)) and served by modern high-speed trains. In some cases, these will get you places quicker, if not cheaper, than flying would...