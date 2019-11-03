Accidental Tourist

It’s impossible to impress an ex-game ranger with your own bush tales

Neither stories about lions at the gate nor snakes in the garage can make them flinch, finds Leon Marshall

To me it was a story of wildlife encounters worth the telling, but the old ex-ranger seemed unimpressed.



We were having a beer together in the Lowveld town of Hoedspruit's station pub, which, back in the day, had served as the ticket office. He kept staring at his beer glass while twisting it back and forth between thumb and middle finger...