Travel

Accidental Tourist

It’s impossible to impress an ex-game ranger with your own bush tales

Neither stories about lions at the gate nor snakes in the garage can make them flinch, finds Leon Marshall

03 November 2019 - 00:00 By Leon Marshall

To me it was a story of wildlife encounters worth the telling, but the old ex-ranger seemed unimpressed.

We were having a beer together in the Lowveld town of Hoedspruit's station pub, which, back in the day, had served as the ticket office. He kept staring at his beer glass while twisting it back and forth between thumb and middle finger...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Ayanda Thabethe, Charlize Theron or Pearl Thusi: who won Halloween? The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. IN PICS | Celebs who dressed up as other celebs for Halloween & nailed it The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Boity or Beyoncé? October's best and worst dressed celebs The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. IN PICS | Kardashian-Jenner clan are the undisputed queens of Halloween The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Boeing's cracked 737s: Are SA's airlines flying potentially faulty planes? ​ Travel

Latest Videos

Man rescued after falling from high-rise building
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X