The Extra Mile
Yes, you can travel from SA to Europe by cargo ship
It is possible to hitch a lift on a freighter, but it's pricey
03 November 2019 - 00:00
Q. I would like to travel from Cape Town to the UK or Europe by sea. Is this possible by cargo ship? For medical reasons, I am unable to travel by air. — Eloff Snyman
A. A few shipping companies offer passenger berths on freighters serving the route between SA and Europe, mostly, it seems to either Antwerp in Belgium or Hamburg, Germany...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.