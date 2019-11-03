The Extra Mile

Yes, you can travel from SA to Europe by cargo ship

It is possible to hitch a lift on a freighter, but it's pricey

Q. I would like to travel from Cape Town to the UK or Europe by sea. Is this possible by cargo ship? For medical reasons, I am unable to travel by air. — Eloff Snyman



A. A few shipping companies offer passenger berths on freighters serving the route between SA and Europe, mostly, it seems to either Antwerp in Belgium or Hamburg, Germany...