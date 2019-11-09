Should frequent flyers pay fees rather than get rewarded with loyalty points?

During a session called "Decarbonizing Travel and Tourism: Is the Industry Doing Enough?" Justin Francis, CEO of Responsibletravel.com pointed out that 1% of the UK population is responsible for 20% of flights taken.

In the US, that figure rises sharply to 12% of Americans who are responsible for two-thirds of all flights taken. That averages out to 14 flights per person, according to the International Council on Clean Transportation.

Francis proposes that the biggest offenders pay a fee that escalates the more flights they take per year.

"We shouldn't gamble the future of the planet on the idea that a few more well-meaning travellers will fly less," commented Justin Francis, CEO of Responsibletravel.com, according to a WTM report.

FLIGHT SHAMING

Over the last year, Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg has been credited with giving the fight against climate change renewed importance and mobilising young people in asking world leaders to do more for the planet. The sense of urgency has also spilled over to the travel industry, popularising the concept of flight shame.

"We are overdependent on an old-fashioned, highly polluting form of transport," Francis said. "We need to fly less, but everything at World Travel Market here is about growth. We cannot be growing aviation the way we are. We need to fly less. And massively fund decarbonization."