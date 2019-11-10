Travel

Accidental Tourist

Navigating through Italy with a 'drunk' GPS named Giulietta

Our rental car's GPS seemed to enjoy a siesta and glass of vino just as much as the locals, writes Karin Petersen

10 November 2019 - 00:00 By Karin Petersen

Her name was Giulietta - and she was jinxed.

We swore that when we reached Italy, we wouldn't make the amateur mistake of hiring a car that was too intimidatingly large to park anywhere or fit down narrow village roads without taking out the local, wrinkled nonne as they sat on their favourite chairs, swapping gossip from their doorways at dusk...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Rare new strain of HIV discovered Health & Sex
  2. As a child, people couldn't look at me. It broke my heart, admits Nataniël Lifestyle
  3. Old McDonald's: Aussie mates show off burger bought in 1995 Food
  4. Who wore it best: Boity vs Rouge The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. WAGS in Japan: What the Springbok's partners got up to during the World Cup Lifestyle

Latest Videos

The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
Sho Madjozi surprised by John Cena during performance
X