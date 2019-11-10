Accidental Tourist

Navigating through Italy with a 'drunk' GPS named Giulietta

Our rental car's GPS seemed to enjoy a siesta and glass of vino just as much as the locals, writes Karin Petersen

Her name was Giulietta - and she was jinxed.



We swore that when we reached Italy, we wouldn't make the amateur mistake of hiring a car that was too intimidatingly large to park anywhere or fit down narrow village roads without taking out the local, wrinkled nonne as they sat on their favourite chairs, swapping gossip from their doorways at dusk...