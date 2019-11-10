My Travelling Life

Singer Paloma Faith on how to find the best nightlife in the city you're visiting

The British singer and actress tells us why she's obsessed with all-inclusive deals and why she gave away all her possessions in Ghana

My favourite places? Firstly, the Maldives. It's paradise. Everything looks like a high-definition screensaver and there's refreshingly little to do there. Lisbon, is great too. It's got the city, the beach, great weather and the food is amazing - plus Madonna lives there, which is reason enough to visit. And although Naples' old sewerage system can get a bit smelly in the summer, the food there is delicious and the generosity of spirit is so heart-warming.



Partying in Ibiza was absolute hell for me. When I was 18, a friend and I saved up for months and eventually scrambled together £150 for this all-inclusive place lodged above a liquor store for a week. The whole hotel was overrun by drunk people and we were trapped right in the middle of it all...