Travel

My Travelling Life

Singer Paloma Faith on how to find the best nightlife in the city you're visiting

The British singer and actress tells us why she's obsessed with all-inclusive deals and why she gave away all her possessions in Ghana

10 November 2019 - 00:00 By Nick McGrath

My favourite places? Firstly, the Maldives. It's paradise. Everything looks like a high-definition screensaver and there's refreshingly little to do there. Lisbon, is great too. It's got the city, the beach, great weather and the food is amazing - plus Madonna lives there, which is reason enough to visit. And although Naples' old sewerage system can get a bit smelly in the summer, the food there is delicious and the generosity of spirit is so heart-warming.

Partying in Ibiza was absolute hell for me. When I was 18, a friend and I saved up for months and eventually scrambled together £150 for this all-inclusive place lodged above a liquor store for a week. The whole hotel was overrun by drunk people and we were trapped right in the middle of it all...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Rare new strain of HIV discovered Health & Sex
  2. As a child, people couldn't look at me. It broke my heart, admits Nataniël Lifestyle
  3. Old McDonald's: Aussie mates show off burger bought in 1995 Food
  4. Who wore it best: Boity vs Rouge The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. WAGS in Japan: What the Springbok's partners got up to during the World Cup Lifestyle

Latest Videos

The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
Sho Madjozi surprised by John Cena during performance
X