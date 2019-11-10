Gadget Review
The Trek Powerfly e-mountain bike will turn you into a super-powered cyclist
e-MTBs are the future because they're utterly addictive.
Trek lent me a 2018 Powerfly FS9+ e-mountain bike. The first plan was to ride from Kimberley to Cape Town. I wanted to travel independently, which meant no back-up vehicle. The wrinkle was that the full suspension Powerfly had no attachment points for racks or panniers. Fair enough. These bikes – faster and more nimble than mountain goats – are for busting steep, technical trails, not long-distance bike touring.
No worries. I would take only what I needed. Credit card and a waterbottle. But my planned route meant long stretches between night stops. I'd need a spare battery and a mains charger. Plus spare tubes, tools and a big hydration pack, which when stuffed into a large daypack left no room for any clothes, a camera or extra water. Scrub that...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.