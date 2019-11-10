Gadget Review

The Trek Powerfly e-mountain bike will turn you into a super-powered cyclist

e-MTBs are the future because they're utterly addictive.

Trek lent me a 2018 Powerfly FS9+ e-mountain bike. The first plan was to ride from Kimberley to Cape Town. I wanted to travel independently, which meant no back-up vehicle. The wrinkle was that the full suspension Powerfly had no attachment points for racks or panniers. Fair enough. These bikes – faster and more nimble than mountain goats – are for busting steep, technical trails, not long-distance bike touring.



No worries. I would take only what I needed. Credit card and a waterbottle. But my planned route meant long stretches between night stops. I'd need a spare battery and a mains charger. Plus spare tubes, tools and a big hydration pack, which when stuffed into a large daypack left no room for any clothes, a camera or extra water. Scrub that...