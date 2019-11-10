You need to beat your addiction to travel freebies to save the planet

Eco-conscious travel isn't just about offsetting those air miles, writes Juliet Kinsman

A couple of years ago, a hotel chain jettisoning single-use plastic would never have made headlines — yet InterContinental Hotel Group announcing a ban on mini bathroom products by 2021, and switching to big-size dispensers — did just that.



A few reactions stood out. Some people (me) calculated that their portfolio would still get through around 200m bottles of HDPE (high-density polyethylene) containers in the next year. Others (seemingly many of my friends) were irritated at missing out on their Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza freebies...