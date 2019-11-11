Book a stay at Sanbona, one of the Western Cape's premier game reserves

Animal species which were known to have once roamed freely among the San people, have been reintroduced - large free-roaming and self-sustaining herbivores such as elephant, rhino, buffalo and giraffe, and predators including lion, cheetah and hyena.

These, along with birds, reptiles, diverse landscapes, geology, San rock paintings, fossils and the fragile beauty of the vegetation, are all part of Sanbona Wildlife Reserve’s allure.

Boasting three luxury lodges and an adventurous tented camp, Sanbona promises something for everyone.

Dwyka Tented Lodge, with its identity rooted in the style of an African safari encampment, is surrounded by cliffs dating back millions of years. Nine luxury suites, each one part-tent, part-cabana, look out over the riverbed to the towering rock-face above.