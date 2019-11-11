Travel through time and space inside a R20k-a-day retro Clifton holiday villa
If you enjoy all things vintage (and can afford the steep R20,000-a-day price tag), you should definitely take a look at this luxury Clifton holiday villa currently for rent on Gumtree.
The home was inspired by the 1950s and 1960s, with bold colours displayed in the wallpaper, textured prints, sunken lounge and pillows, and posters featuring icons from the era.
The kitchen has adopted a modern take on a mid-century diner.
The house makes exceptional use of its natural surroundings on the steps of Clifton 3rd Third Beach. Two storeys are carved out of rock while the doors fold back, revealing the beach and pool.
It does not compromise on quality either – holidaymakers can take advantage of the cinema room, four bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, and luxurious furnishings. The dining room seats eight. There is a full, wooden entertainment deck with a sunken pool that overlooks the beach.
A central sound system controls music throughout the home.
CCTV, external perimeter sensors and internal motion detectors ensure a safe stay. The home is available for bookings until the end of November.
This article was paid for by Gumtree SA.