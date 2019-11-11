Travel through time and space inside a R20k-a-day retro Clifton holiday villa

If you enjoy all things vintage (and can afford the steep R20,000-a-day price tag), you should definitely take a look at this luxury Clifton holiday villa currently for rent on Gumtree.

The home was inspired by the 1950s and 1960s, with bold colours displayed in the wallpaper, textured prints, sunken lounge and pillows, and posters featuring icons from the era.

The kitchen has adopted a modern take on a mid-century diner.