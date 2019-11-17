Travel

Quick City Guide

24 hours in Brooklyn: how to make the most of New York's hipster hotspot

Christopher Beanland fills us in on all the best things to do, see and eat in this thriving borough in the Big Apple

17 November 2019 - 00:00 By Christopher Beanland

GO NOW

Brooklyn - across the river from Manhattan - has seen some staggering changes in the past 20 years, and the transformation continues apace. It's famous for its bridge and suburban brownstone houses, but now new high-rises are sprouting all around the borough. And it's going green too - the Naval Cemetery (http://www.brooklyngreenway.org/naval-cemetery-landscape/) has been turned into a wild-looking oasis as part of the 22km Brooklyn Greenway project to add parks and cycle routes to this once intensely industrial area of New York...

