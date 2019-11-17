Local getaways
5 fantastic things to do in the Free State
From quaint towns to majestic mountains, the Free State is a destination in itself
17 November 2019 - 00:00
1. VISIT THE VREDEFORT DOME
The Vredefort Dome (http://vredefortdome.org/) is the site of the world's largest meteorite impact, which occurred over 2,023 million years ago, leaving a crater that's about 300km in radius. You can take a guided tour of the Vredefort Dome to learn about its history, and there are also many other activities in the area, including river rafting, abseiling, and mountain biking. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.