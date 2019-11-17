Travel

Local getaways

5 fantastic things to do in the Free State

From quaint towns to majestic mountains, the Free State is a destination in itself

17 November 2019 - 00:00 By staff reporter

1. VISIT THE VREDEFORT DOME

The Vredefort Dome (http://vredefortdome.org/) is the site of the world's largest meteorite impact, which occurred over 2,023 million years ago, leaving a crater that's about 300km in radius. You can take a guided tour of the Vredefort Dome to learn about its history, and there are also many other activities in the area, including river rafting, abseiling, and mountain biking. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bargain! Why pay R220 for a scarf when you can get the same one for R70? Lifestyle
  2. We tested two of the most unsafe cars on sale in SA – here's what we found Lifestyle
  3. IN PICTURES | Three times Bonang sizzled on red carpet in the States The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Five simple tips to cook up an amazing bunny chow Food
  5. As a child, people couldn't look at me. It broke my heart, admits Nataniël Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Residents pick up the pieces of what they used to call home: Post-tornado clean ...
Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
X