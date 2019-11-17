Local getaways

5 fantastic things to do in the Free State

From quaint towns to majestic mountains, the Free State is a destination in itself

1. VISIT THE VREDEFORT DOME



The Vredefort Dome (http://vredefortdome.org/) is the site of the world's largest meteorite impact, which occurred over 2,023 million years ago, leaving a crater that's about 300km in radius. You can take a guided tour of the Vredefort Dome to learn about its history, and there are also many other activities in the area, including river rafting, abseiling, and mountain biking. ..