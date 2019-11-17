The Extra Mile

Can I enter the US on a visa that's about to expire?

Our travel expert has the answer

Q. I have a multiple-entry US visa which expires at the end of January. Will I still be able to travel to the US in early January? - Cara Pautasso



A. According to the US Department of State's website (https://travel.state.gov/content/travel.html), unless voided or cancelled, your visa is valid until the expiration date...