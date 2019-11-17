DESIGN DESTINATION | Harper's House, Cape Town

Housed in a circa-1892 building, the interiors of this recently redesigned boutique hotel fuse modern comfort with historic charm

It takes talent and restraint to bridge the divide between modern comfort and historic charm - to introduce all the conveniences you need for a luxury stay, without losing the idiosyncrasy inherent in an older building and the quirks that make it unique and interesting.



Harper's House (http://harpershouse.co.za), like its sibling Gorgeous George (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/food/2019-08-15-gigi-rooftop-the-food-lives-up-to-the-vibe-at-cape-towns-chic-hotel-hangout/) (a member of Design Hotels located in the city centre), is a boutique hotel that's recently been given a stylish upgrade that puts local design and artwork into the mix and makes texture, colour and character the heroes...