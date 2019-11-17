DESIGN DESTINATION | Harper's House, Cape Town
Housed in a circa-1892 building, the interiors of this recently redesigned boutique hotel fuse modern comfort with historic charm
17 November 2019 - 00:00
It takes talent and restraint to bridge the divide between modern comfort and historic charm - to introduce all the conveniences you need for a luxury stay, without losing the idiosyncrasy inherent in an older building and the quirks that make it unique and interesting.
Harper's House (http://harpershouse.co.za), like its sibling Gorgeous George (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/food/2019-08-15-gigi-rooftop-the-food-lives-up-to-the-vibe-at-cape-towns-chic-hotel-hangout/) (a member of Design Hotels located in the city centre), is a boutique hotel that's recently been given a stylish upgrade that puts local design and artwork into the mix and makes texture, colour and character the heroes...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.