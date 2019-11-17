Cruising
MSC to become first 'zero-emissions' global cruise line
MSC makes history with a combination of technological advancements and environmental projects
17 November 2019 - 00:00
MSC Cruises is to become the world's first carbon-neutral global cruise line as of January 1 2020 - through a combination of technological advancements and environmental projects.
It made the announcement in Hamburg last week as it launched its new flagship, the Grandiosa. Featuring several innovations - such as systems to significantly reduce harmful-gas emissions, as well as advanced waste management and wastewater-treatment systems - the Grandiosa is the company's most environmentally advanced ship to date. It can also connect to the on-shore power grid when in port - thus bringing its air emissions while berthed to zero...
