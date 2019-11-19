Take a quick quiz & Spotify will create an epic playlist for your next road trip

Next, users are given a quick quiz to fill out about the road trip and their music preferences like who they are travelling with, what their favourite genre is for the road, what the mood of the trip is, and what type of vehicle is being driven.

Based on these answers as well as your overall listening habits, Spotify will create a customised playlist designed for you.

Strangely enough, this feature is only available in full on the web version of the platform. Though it's accessible on mobile, it was not designed for mobile, so doing things like answering the quiz questions can be complicated.