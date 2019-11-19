WATCH | Python and leopard in a fight to the death

Tourists Mike and Suzie Moll were surprised when they witnessed a rare brawl between an African rock python and a leopard during a game drive.

The two guests were visiting Kenya from the US and were with safari guide Oscar Taiwa at the andBeyond Kichwa Tembo camp in the Mara Triangle in Kenya last month when they witnessed the duel.

The animals were fighting for their survival.

Clint Saint, the owner of Live Life African Safari Getaways, said: "We got to an area where we came across a leopard who seemed curious about something in the grass. It wasn’t long after we spotted the python when a full-on battle broke out between these two amazing animals. Initially, it was a feeling of surprise for everybody as this kind of sighting is just so rare."

After sustaining a few bruises the leopard emerged victorious.

"In the end, the python was defeated with numerous puncture wounds on its body, especially on its head. The leopard also had injuries with an obvious wound to the right front paw which could be clearly seen as it limped away from the scene," said Mike.