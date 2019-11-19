Travel

WATCH | Python and leopard in a fight to the death

19 November 2019 - 13:39 By TimesLIVE

Tourists Mike and Suzie Moll were surprised when they witnessed a rare brawl between an African rock python and a leopard during a game drive.

The two guests were visiting Kenya from the US and were with safari guide Oscar Taiwa at the andBeyond Kichwa Tembo camp in the Mara Triangle in Kenya last month when they witnessed the duel.

The animals were fighting for their survival. 

Clint Saint, the owner of Live Life African Safari Getaways, said: "We got to an area where we came across a leopard who seemed curious about something in the grass. It wasn’t long after we spotted the python when a full-on battle broke out between these two amazing animals. Initially, it was a feeling of surprise for everybody as this kind of sighting is just so rare."

After sustaining a few bruises the leopard emerged victorious. 

"In the end, the python was defeated with numerous puncture wounds on its body, especially on its head. The leopard also had injuries with an obvious wound to the right front paw which could be clearly seen as it limped away from the scene," said Mike.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Dramatic fight: Warthog escapes while leopards battle over it

A field guide was lucky enough to capture this video of something that's hardly ever seen -- two leopards getting into a turf war, as their prey, a ...
News
4 months ago

WATCH | Tiger brothers fight over tigress

Two tiger brothers got into an intense fight over a tigress in the Ranthambore National Park in India.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

WATCH | Fight for survival: Lioness tries to take down an elephant to feed her cubs

In an incredibly rare moment, a lioness tried to take down an elephant, hoping to feed her cubs, in the early hours of the morning at Somalisa camp, ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Eight of Somizi's best & worst fashion moments from 'Idols SA' season 15 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Somizi's famous for his flamboyant fashion, but who are his style icons? Lifestyle
  3. Best & worst dressed celebs at the SA Style Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Sneziey & Luyolo square off for Idols SA crown tonight Lifestyle
  5. Somizi bumps into his 'idol' Boy George, and their meeting is too fab for words Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Mzanzi celebrates heroic SABC reporter Seentleng Lehihi
Inside the Gupta's Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
X