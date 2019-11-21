Kalahari Desert named one of world's most exciting places to visit in 2020

The globe-trotting experts at National Geographic Traveler have added the !Ae!Hai Kalahari Heritage Park to their 2020 Best Trips list, which features "the planet’s 25 most exciting destinations" to visit next year.

The !Ae!Hai Kalahari Heritage Park is in the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, a part of the Kalahari Desert that straddles the border between SA and Botswana.

It earned its spot on the Best Trips list for being one of only a handful of certified International Dark Sky Sanctuaries in the world. These remote sanctuaries are some of the darkest places on earth, where the lack of light pollution makes for some truly spectacular stargazing.