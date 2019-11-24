Local Getaway

5 cool things you probably didn't know about the Wild Coast

This section of the Eastern Cape coast offers no shortage of charm

1. IT REALLY IS WILD



Plenty of ships and sailors have come to grief on this part of the coast. The first recorded wreck was the Portuguese merchantman Sao Joao, which went aground near Port Edward in June 1552. Of the 600 people aboard, 500 survived the sinking but only 21 survived the brutal trek up the coast to what is now Mozambique...