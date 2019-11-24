The Extra Mile

Cruising South America: do I need a visa for every country?

We answer your travel questions

Q. I plan to take a sea cruise from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles, calling in port in Colombia; Panama; Costa Rica; Nicaragua; and Mexico. Do I need visas to visit any of these countries? I do have a valid US visa. Does Mexico allow South Africans entry on a US visa? - Rayan Rughubar



A. Of all the countries on your itinerary, the only one for which you need a visa is Colombia. The e-visa applications are done online (https://tramitesmre.cancilleria.gov.co/tramites/enlinea/solicitarVisa.xhtml) through the Colombian embassy in Pretoria. You can find the requirements here (https://www.cancilleria.gov.co/tramites_servicios/visa). Allow plenty of time to do the application...