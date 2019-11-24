The Extra Mile
Cruising South America: do I need a visa for every country?
We answer your travel questions
24 November 2019 - 00:00
Q. I plan to take a sea cruise from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles, calling in port in Colombia; Panama; Costa Rica; Nicaragua; and Mexico. Do I need visas to visit any of these countries? I do have a valid US visa. Does Mexico allow South Africans entry on a US visa? - Rayan Rughubar
A. Of all the countries on your itinerary, the only one for which you need a visa is Colombia. The e-visa applications are done online (https://tramitesmre.cancilleria.gov.co/tramites/enlinea/solicitarVisa.xhtml) through the Colombian embassy in Pretoria. You can find the requirements here (https://www.cancilleria.gov.co/tramites_servicios/visa). Allow plenty of time to do the application...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.