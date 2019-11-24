Accidental Tourist
Ever had a bad hair day? You've never had one quite like this
Cynthia Hopkins planned to impress her husband's new colleagues, but wigged out instead
24 November 2019 - 00:00
Those were the days, my friend! One could drop off one's hairpiece (be it a wig or wiglet) at the hairdresser on the way to work and collect it on the way home, absolutely smashing, transformed into the latest fashion and ready to wear.
Once home, after an enjoyable shower, one could just plonk it on one's head, dash on a slash of lipstick and a pair of false eyelashes and, hey presto, all gorgeous and ready for that special outing...
