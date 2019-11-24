The Extra Mile

I need a UK transit visa. Is it ever 'too soon' to apply?

We answer your travel questions

Q. I need a Direct Airside Transit Visa as I am flying via London Heathrow to Barcelona, but only for September 2020. All my flights are already booked - can I apply now for so far in advance? - Mike Bryant



A. I have trawled through the visa-application process as outlined on the gov.uk (https://www.gov.uk/) website and can find no mention of any restrictions on starting the process too early...